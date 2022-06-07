“It’s time we upgraded”: Palmyra one step closer to replacing storm water system

PALMYRA, Mo. WGEM) - Palmyra residents have been dealing with storm water issues for years and now they are one step closer to getting it fixed.

Residents on Bailey Street have had their houses flooded, gardens washed away and driveways pooling with water. Other areas of town are seeing the same issue.

“Got a ton of water in our house and we had to replace all the flooring,” said resident Alisha Jones.

Flooding is nothing new for Jones who has lived on Bailey Street for 15 years. She said any time there is heavy rainfall, run-off comes from around County Market and flows down her street.

Jones and her husband built makeshift levees out of raised garden beds and dug up their yard to make water flow to the street.

“We have added onto it several times and made it our dream home and so it’s kind of scary that you put a bunch of money into it in town and it can be flooded,” Jones said.

After years of flooding from a failing storm water system, The city of Palmyra is one step closer to completely redoing it. At the last City Council meeting, they chose Klingner and Associates to do the project.

But, Mayor Rusty Adrian said they still need more funding to start.

“Once we get final engineering done, we are going to start on the south of town where we have a problem with one house, the water flows down and floods in their house,” Adrian said.

In 2017 the city passed a half-cent sales tax to collect money for the project. So far, the city has collected about $271,000.

The total project is estimated to cost about $4 million, so Adrian said they plan to apply for state and federal grants.

“We have built new houses, new businesses, more concrete. So that’s what affects a lot of the rainwater. So it’s time we upgraded,” Adrian said.

He said he wants to start construction this fall.

