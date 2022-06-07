Macomb waste water treatment upgrade grant to save taxpayers money

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is set to receive a couple million dollars to help upgrade their waste water treatment plants.

The city’s mayor said it could help save taxpayers money down the road.

Mayor Michael Inman said the $2 million state grant will pay for about half of the upgrades needed at the waste water treatment plant. He said the entire project is $4.2 million, and they did factor in supply chain issues and inflation to the budget as best as they could.

Inman said planning for the project started three years ago when the EPA announced it would be changing guidelines for such plants.

The upgrades are expected to make wastewater treatment more effective.

“We’ll be implementing ultraviolet filtration. Which is a new, relatively new format for dealing with wastewater,” Inman said. “It’s highly efficient, costs are, as far as operating costs are cheaper than what we’re currently using in the process.”

Inman says the new EPA guidelines cover the allotted amount of chemicals from wastewater that are allowed into the water. The rest of the money needed for the project the city plans to will get from a loan.

Macomb Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann said the grant is important because it means the city will have to borrow less money, which will make a difference for customers on their bills.

“In order to prevent a huge increase in the bill we’ve been implementing smaller increases so that we’ve been able to accumulate capital to make our payments,” Ohrtmann said. “So we are trying to make the impact on the citizens as minimal as possible.”

She said residents will notice a dollar increase on their bill for next year, but that should be the last increase.

Inman said the next step is to get final approval on the design plan from Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. He said once that happens the city will receive the grant money, which is expected in 45 to 60 days.

Work on the project is expected to begin in spring of 2023.

