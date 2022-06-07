Advertisement

Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K. Uhde.(Wisconsin Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday.

Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support.

Wisconsin Department of Justice spokeswoman Gillian Drummond confirmed Uhde’s death. The agency said that Uhde was declared brain-dead on Saturday morning and his body remained on life support until Tuesday morning to allow for organ donation.

Uhde had an extensive criminal and prison record dating back at least two decades, including a case when he was sentenced by Roemer to six years in prison on weapons charges. He was released from his last prison stint in April 2020.

Police found the 68-year-old Roemer zip-tied to a chair, an official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uhde had a list of potential targets in his vehicle that included Roemer, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Whitmer’s office and the law enforcement source said.

It’s unclear how Uhde obtained a gun. Drummond said the Wisconsin Justice Department is still investigating that aspect of the case.

___

Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
New Bill would require insurance companies to cover prostate cancer screenings
Local doctor, cancer survivor weigh in on Illinois prostate cancer screening measure

Latest News

Nonprofit offers Self-Care Retreat for sexual assault survivors.
Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors
A mother that is expecting her second child fears for the future of formula.
Expecting mother fears formula future
Lee County voters go to the polls for primary election
Lee County voters go to the polls Tuesday for Iowa primary
How to talk to your children about recent mass shootings
How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings
Summer library programs
Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off