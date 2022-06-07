Advertisement

Man charged after firing ‘snot rocket’ into crowd, attacking teens with knife, deputies say

Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting...
Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, and resisting police.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man is facing multiple charges for stabbing two teenagers after a fight broke out that started with a “snot rocket,” deputies said.

Jonathan Nicholas Hogentoren, 20, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, injury to personal property, and resisting police.

According to the report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the fight happened early Monday morning just after 12:30 a.m. It began with a group of people who gathered at a house.

Witnesses told deputies that Hogentoren walked up to the group and fired a “snot rocket” into the crowd. People in the group became angry and began arguing with Hogentoren.

Police said Hogentoren then pulled out a knife and got into a fight with a 16-year-old. The teen suffered multiple stab wounds on his back and under his arm. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

A 17-year-old jumped into the fray to try and break it up, and he was also stabbed. Deputies noted two cuts on that teen’s left forearm.

Hogentoren then ran into the woods before deputies arrived, according to witnesses. About an hour later, deputies say Hogentoren approached them, but refused to comply with their commands for him to stop. They say he uttered several obscenities at them before flipping them off with the middle fingers of both hands. Hogentoren then laid down on the ground and refused to obey commands to roll over so that deputies could look for any weapons.

Deputies say they struggled to get Hogentoren into the patrol car, and that he damaged a window in the prisoner cage of the vehicle, broke an interior door handle, then smeared feces on the interior of the cage.

According to the report, Hogentoren continued to refuse to cooperate with deputies when they arrived at the magistrate’s office and detention center. Hogentoren had to be placed in a restraint chair.

Hogentoren’s bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
New Bill would require insurance companies to cover prostate cancer screenings
Local doctor, cancer survivor weigh in on Illinois prostate cancer screening measure

Latest News

Nonprofit offers Self-Care Retreat for sexual assault survivors.
Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors
A mother that is expecting her second child fears for the future of formula.
Expecting mother fears formula future
Lee County voters go to the polls for primary election
Lee County voters go to the polls Tuesday for Iowa primary
How to talk to your children about recent mass shootings
How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings
Summer library programs
Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off