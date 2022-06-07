Advertisement

Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.

Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
New Bill would require insurance companies to cover prostate cancer screenings
Local doctor, cancer survivor weigh in on Illinois prostate cancer screening measure

Latest News

Nonprofit offers Self-Care Retreat for sexual assault survivors.
Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors
A mother that is expecting her second child fears for the future of formula.
Expecting mother fears formula future
Lee County voters go to the polls for primary election
Lee County voters go to the polls Tuesday for Iowa primary
How to talk to your children about recent mass shootings
How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings
Summer library programs
Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off