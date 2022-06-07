Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

KVVU reports a neighbor helped a police lieutenant find the woman being attacked by the dog.

Police say the pit bull charged at the lieutenant who discharged his firearm.

“In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

According to police, another woman was also injured in the attack. Both women were taken to the hospital with several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
New Bill would require insurance companies to cover prostate cancer screenings
Local doctor, cancer survivor weigh in on Illinois prostate cancer screening measure

Latest News

Nonprofit offers Self-Care Retreat for sexual assault survivors.
Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors
A mother that is expecting her second child fears for the future of formula.
Expecting mother fears formula future
Lee County voters go to the polls for primary election
Lee County voters go to the polls Tuesday for Iowa primary
How to talk to your children about recent mass shootings
How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings
Summer library programs
Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off