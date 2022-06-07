Reminders for Iowa voters on primary election day

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - If you’re planning to vote in Iowa’s primary election Tuesday, those at the Lee County auditor’s office said they have some reminders.

Auditor Denise Fraise said the county’s 19 polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Registered voters will need a current photo ID.

She said voters can register and vote at their polling place on Tuesday.

“But there again, you’ve got to have a current photo ID. And if your current photo ID doesn’t have your current address on it, you need to bring a utility bill or something like that with you with your current address on it,” she said.

Fraise said voters should vote at their regular, general election polling place. She said those not where that is can call their office at (319) 372-3705 or, if they are registered voters, find the postcard mailed to them by the Iowa Secretary of State.

Fraise said she does not expect a high turnout. She said Iowa primary elections rarely see voter participation above 20 percent, due in part to the way they’re set up.

“You either have to vote Republican or Democrat because they have separate ballots so that really turns some people off,” she said. “They don’t want to declare a party or they might want to vote for one candidate on one ballot and another candidate on another ballot.”

Fraise said the lack of local issues or races could depress turnout even further, possibly pushing down to as low as 5 percent.

