Storms possible

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for the potential for another line of strong thunderstorms to roll through the area in the early morning hours Wednesday. The storms may produce some large hail and some damaging wind. At this time the going thinking is they will be just below severe levels. However there is some risk that these storms may be on the lower edge of severe warning criteria.

This is a forecast model depiction of what the radar will look like at 3AM
This is a forecast model depiction of what the radar will look like at 3AM(Max Inman)

So we will have to watch the radar closely in the overnight hours. The larger threat does remain well to the west and well to the south of the region. The storms should roll through and be out of our hair by 8 AM. But there may be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms that occur until noon. Then will see a gradually clearing sky and wind shifting out of the northwest. A dry day is on tap for Thursday followed up by what looks to be another round of thunderstorms Friday. This active weather pattern does come to an end just in time for the weekend. Daytime high temperatures begin to warm up to the mid 80s by Sunday. Next week we are focusing on what looks to be a significant warm-up for the region with high temperatures running into the low 90s.

