Advertisement

US Mint releasing coin to honor Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller

The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the...
The U.S. Mint just released a new quarter honoring Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to lead the Cherokee Nation.(US Mint)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Start taking a closer look at your quarters.

This year, the U.S. mint is releasing a collection of quarters featuring trailblazing American women.

The latest one is Wilma Mankiller, the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee nation and the first woman to lead a major Native American nation in the U.S.

During her three-year run, she tripled the tribe’s enrollment, doubled employment and was integral in launching new housing, health centers and children’s programs in Oklahoma.

On the coin, she is seen wrapped in a traditional shawl with the Cherokee nation seven-pointed star.

The U.S. Mint has already started shipping the quarters out for circulation.

Mankiller is the third of the “American Women Quarters.”

She joins poet, writer and activist Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
New Bill would require insurance companies to cover prostate cancer screenings
Local doctor, cancer survivor weigh in on Illinois prostate cancer screening measure

Latest News

Nonprofit offers Self-Care Retreat for sexual assault survivors.
Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors
A mother that is expecting her second child fears for the future of formula.
Expecting mother fears formula future
Lee County voters go to the polls for primary election
Lee County voters go to the polls Tuesday for Iowa primary
How to talk to your children about recent mass shootings
How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings
Summer library programs
Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off