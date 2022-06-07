Advertisement

USDA giving WIC families formula waivers

A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an empty shelf for the product in a King Soopers grocery store, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in southeast Denver. Parents across the country are struggling to find baby formula in stock in stores because of supply chain disruptions combined with a massive safety recall.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low income families will now have easier access to baby formula amid a nationwide shortage.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it is offering waivers so families with federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, benefits can access formula that is not normally available to them.

The products have been imported from other countries as part of Operation Fly Formula, a program the Biden administration launched last month in the wake of a massive recall of Abbott Nutrition baby formula in February.

About half of the infant formula in the U.S. is purchased by those using federal WIC benefits, which allow parents to obtain formula for free but comes with restrictions on type, size and brand.

About 1.2 million infants are part of the program.

Supply shortages have left people who need formula facing empty shelves or purchasing limits. (CNN, WHITE HOUSE, UNITED AIRLINES, BUBS AUSTRALIA, NESTLÉ, POOL)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Bayview Bridge
Bayview Bridge backed up from car crash
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
New Bill would require insurance companies to cover prostate cancer screenings
Local doctor, cancer survivor weigh in on Illinois prostate cancer screening measure

Latest News

Nonprofit offers Self-Care Retreat for sexual assault survivors.
Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors
A mother that is expecting her second child fears for the future of formula.
Expecting mother fears formula future
Lee County voters go to the polls for primary election
Lee County voters go to the polls Tuesday for Iowa primary
How to talk to your children about recent mass shootings
How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings
Summer library programs
Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off