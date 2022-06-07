Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 6) QHS Wrestling Product Making Major Moves Off The Mats To Solidify His Future As He Prepares To Serve And Quincy Grand Prix Racing Transformation Underway At South Park

2022 Quincy High Blue Devil Graduate Ready To Serve
QHS Blue Devils Wrestling Team
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Kayden Garrett has always displayed an intense drive on the wrestling mats during his prep career at Quincy Senior High School. At practice, Garrett was always working and focusing in on what he could do to be the best he could be for himself, as well as the Blue Devils wrestling team. Kayden led by example, and his work ethic was simply contagious within the “Blue and White” ranks. Now Garrett is set to take that same drive and determination in a new direction for the service of his country while also doing his best to keep his wrestling career alive in Champaign as he strives to become a member of the Fighting Illini on the Big Ten Conference mats. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt has more details during this evening’s “Sports In Focus!”

The Quincy Grand Prix of karting countdown is officially underway in “The Gem City.” Workers are in the process of transforming South Park into a Kart Racing course that will offer drivers from across the Tri-States, and around the country, a real thrill this weekend. We’ll take a “sneak peek” at what’s going on today 5 days before races are set to get underway on Saturday morning.

