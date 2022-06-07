WGEM Sports At Ten: Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Rolls Into Summer Workout Schedule In The Gem City And The Gems Post Their Second Win In A Row On The Prospect League Diamond

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, June 6, 2022

Iowa High School Baseball

IHSAA

Washington 1

Fort Madison 11 (Final/6 Innings)

IGHSAU Softball

Van Buren 2

Holy Trinity Catholic 4

HTC Lady Crusaders Now (3-2) On The Season

Game 2

Keokuk 10

Mount Pleasant 9

KHS Lady Chiefs Now (4-5) On The Season

Game 1

Keokuk 9

Mount Pleasant 1

Prospect League

Quincy Gems 3

Clinton 2

QG: Gems Have Now Won 2 Games In A Row!

Major League Baseball

Blue Jays 8

KC Royals 0

Royals Now (17-36) On The Season

Red Sox 1

Angels 0

LA Angels Have Now Lost 12 Games In A Row!

Mariners 7

Astros 4

Diamondbacks 0

Reds 7

NY Mets 11

Padres 5

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals

Game 4

Colorado Avalanche 6

Edmonton Oilers 5 (Final/OT)

(Av’s Win Series 4-0)

