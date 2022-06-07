WGEM Sports At Ten: Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Rolls Into Summer Workout Schedule In The Gem City And The Gems Post Their Second Win In A Row On The Prospect League Diamond
HTC Lady Crusaders And Keokuk Lady Chiefs Post Wins On The IGHSAU Dirt
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, June 6, 2022
Iowa High School Baseball
IHSAA
Washington 1
Fort Madison 11 (Final/6 Innings)
IGHSAU Softball
Van Buren 2
Holy Trinity Catholic 4
HTC Lady Crusaders Now (3-2) On The Season
Game 2
Keokuk 10
Mount Pleasant 9
KHS Lady Chiefs Now (4-5) On The Season
Game 1
Keokuk 9
Mount Pleasant 1
Prospect League
Quincy Gems 3
Clinton 2
QG: Gems Have Now Won 2 Games In A Row!
Major League Baseball
Blue Jays 8
KC Royals 0
Royals Now (17-36) On The Season
Red Sox 1
Angels 0
LA Angels Have Now Lost 12 Games In A Row!
Mariners 7
Astros 4
Diamondbacks 0
Reds 7
NY Mets 11
Padres 5
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals
Game 4
Colorado Avalanche 6
Edmonton Oilers 5 (Final/OT)
(Av’s Win Series 4-0)
