AP: Grassley wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

(WGEM) – Iowa Republicans nominated incumbent Sen. Charles Grassley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday’s primary election, according to the Associated Press.

Grassley beat out Republican candidate Jim Carlin of Sioux City.

88-year-old Grassley has held the seat for 42 years. He is seeking an eight-term in office.

Grassley released the following statement Tuesday night.

“Thank you to all of you who supported my renomination, so that we could go to victory on November the 8th to turn around the bad policies of this administration. I’ve heard at my county meetings about inflation, about high gas prices, about the border not being secured. A Republican majority can take care of these bad policies of the Biden administration. So let’s work together to make sure we can win in November, take control of the United States Senate and House of Representatives, and bring some sanity back to this Washington, D.C. that the Biden administration has screwed up with their bad policies.”

Grassley will advance to the November election to face the Democratic candidate.

