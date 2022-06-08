Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Could this bear and coyote be friends?

A bear and coyote caught on camera together in Minnesota. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Erin Hassanzadeh
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Like a bedtime nursery rhyme playing out in real life, a bear waddled through a lakeside backyard followed closely by a prancing coyote.

It seemed like a storybook moment straight out of a picture book, and the scene caught on video had many people asking if the two creatures were friends.

But is it a heart-melting, utopic type of friendship or something else?

If anyone would know, it would be Jason Abraham, with the Minnesota Fish and Wildlife Department.

“You know, it’s hard to say for sure,” he said. “Friends? Maybe not exactly friends, but they’d definitely tolerate each other for sure… it’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found a little something to eat.”

Bear biologist Andrew Tri said the coyote most likely is along for the bear’s leftovers.

“The more you learn about wildlife the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” he said. “Yeah, I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”

But for some believers, it’s more than an opportunistic pair out for a meal.

“Maybe in a nursery rhyme or nursery tale or something like that,” one viewer said. “I’m doubting it’s the kind of friendship in the way we know it.”

