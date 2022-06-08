Advertisement

Cause of historic Hannibal church fire undetermined

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The cause of a fire that destroyed the historic Hannibal True Church building Tuesday morning is being listed as undetermined, according to Hannibal Fire Departmnet investigator Mark Kempker.

Kempker said the Hannibal Fire Department, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s officeand the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were unable to determine the cause due to the extensive damage to the structure.

Crews were called about 7:20 a.m. to the fire at 201 Willow St.

Kempker said 27 firefighters were on scene for 6 hours working on the fire.

One of the church pastors, Jan Jane, said losing a building doesn’t mean losing a church.

“We’ll either have it in another building on Sunday or outside, wherever. Wherever we need to be we’re gonna be there but we know that the Lord’s going to bring us a new building. And the people are the church, the members are the church, the body of Christ is the church,” Jane said.

The building had been the home of Hannibal True Church for the past eight years. It was built in 1875.

According to Kempker, additional assistance was provided by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Building Inspectors office, Hannibal Street Department, Hannibal Board of Public Works, Liberty Utilities and the Salvation Army.

No one was hurt in the fire.

