Cool weather, frequent rain brings slow growing season for farmers

QUINCY (WGEM) - With frequent rain and cool temperatures, the weather is impacting growing seasons for farmers.

Farmers are keeping an eye on crops like corn, as the lower temperatures and frequent rain is making them grow at a much slower pace.

“We just had very frequent rain and cooler and cloudy temperatures, which didn’t allow the soil to dry out quite as rapidly as we like,” said Adams County Farmer Mike Roegge.

Roegge planted his corn six weeks ago, and he said it is still pretty short.

“We have got corn anywhere from just emerging to knee-high. Ordinarily, that corn would be waist-high by now,” Roegge said.

The United States Department of Agriculture said last week 95% of corn had already been planted in Illinois, but only 89% has emerged. At this time last year, 92% already emerged.

So far in June, the soil in Adams County has been between 10% and 30% more moist than average.

Roegge said there have not been enough 90-degree days in a row to dry out the soil.

“We have been below temperatures for quite some time now. If we get back to normal temperatures, we have plenty of soil moisture right now. The crop could respond very rapidly and start a quick growth process, we just need to get some warm temperatures and sunlight,” Roegge said.

Although his growing season is around seven to 10 days behind, the average resident won’t notice a difference.

“Fifty years ago it could have made a difference, but today because of worldwide competition, worldwide shipping, no one will notice it,” Roegge said.

According to The United States Department of Agriculture, 95% of corn has been planted and 86% has emerged in Missouri. That is four percent less than last year.

In Iowa, 98% of corn has been planted and 87% has emerged. By this time last year, 100% was planted and 95% had emerged.

The report shows soybean crops are also seeing slower growth this year.

