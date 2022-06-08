Advertisement

Cool weather, frequent rain brings slow growing season for farmers

Cool weather and frequent rain bring a slow growing season.
Cool weather and frequent rain bring a slow growing season.(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With frequent rain and cool temperatures, the weather is impacting growing seasons for farmers.

Farmers are keeping an eye on crops like corn, as the lower temperatures and frequent rain is making them grow at a much slower pace.

“We just had very frequent rain and cooler and cloudy temperatures, which didn’t allow the soil to dry out quite as rapidly as we like,” said Adams County Farmer Mike Roegge.

Roegge planted his corn six weeks ago, and he said it is still pretty short.

“We have got corn anywhere from just emerging to knee-high. Ordinarily, that corn would be waist-high by now,” Roegge said.

The United States Department of Agriculture said last week 95% of corn had already been planted in Illinois, but only 89% has emerged. At this time last year, 92% already emerged.

So far in June, the soil in Adams County has been between 10% and 30% more moist than average.

Roegge said there have not been enough 90-degree days in a row to dry out the soil.

“We have been below temperatures for quite some time now. If we get back to normal temperatures, we have plenty of soil moisture right now. The crop could respond very rapidly and start a quick growth process, we just need to get some warm temperatures and sunlight,” Roegge said.

Although his growing season is around seven to 10 days behind, the average resident won’t notice a difference.

“Fifty years ago it could have made a difference, but today because of worldwide competition, worldwide shipping, no one will notice it,” Roegge said.

According to The United States Department of Agriculture, 95% of corn has been planted and 86% has emerged in Missouri. That is four percent less than last year.

In Iowa, 98% of corn has been planted and 87% has emerged. By this time last year, 100% was planted and 95% had emerged.

The report shows soybean crops are also seeing slower growth this year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Macomb PD
Macomb PD stepping up traffic law enforcement
Industry Plaza
Two parcels fill up Industrial Plaza, Pittsfield city officials plan to make more room
Veterans offered free dental care by Aspen Dental Quincy
Free dental care for veterans of Day of Service
Sen. Darren Bailey wants Illinois lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to...
Bailey argues lawmakers should have gas prices special session
General Clark Statue
Historic Statue restored by Quincy Historical Society