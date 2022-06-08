AP: Democrats nominate Miller for Secretary of State

(WGEM) – Iowa Democrats nominated Joel Miller as their candidate for Secretary of State, according to the Associated Press.

Miller beat out Eric Van Lancker in Tuesday’s primary election.

Miller will advance to the November election to challenge Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Miller is the Linn County auditor.

The secretary of state in Iowa oversees business filings and state elections.

