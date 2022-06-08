Expecting mother fears formula future

QUINCY (WGEM) - A mother who is expecting her second child is worried the formula shortage will continue.

With formula plants working overtime and store shelves remaining sparse, panic has set in with many care providers. Some mothers say they have now reconsidered breastfeeding.

But Hannah Komperda says that’s not an option for her and some other moms.

“I had to formula feed my first child due to a health condition that limited my supply,” Komperda said. “I didn’t have a choice and I have to prepare for that same scenario now that I am expecting my second. So yes, it absolutely is a source of anxiety for me. People don’t want to create more panic. We’re already here. When you can’t feed your child it isn’t ‘I feel like a failure.’ It’s panic because you don’t have any other options.”

Local stores like County Market in Quincy are now ordering extra formula to get more product on the shelf.

Store Manager for County Market at 24th Street, Sterling Freed, says that just to make sure the store has formula on hand they are now ordering in an excessive amount of formula to ensure costumers as often as we can.

“We also just ask that customers only take what they need at this time and leave what you do not for other families,” Freed says.

The store does have a limit at this time set at two cans per customer.

