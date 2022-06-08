Advertisement

Free dental care for veterans of Day of Service

Veterans offered free dental care by Aspen Dental Quincy
Veterans offered free dental care by Aspen Dental Quincy(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A dental office in Quincy is offering free dental care for veterans.

Aspen Dental is hosting its eighth annual Day of Service on Saturday, June 11. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aspen Dental office on Broadway.

The event will honor veterans and provide them with access to free dental care. The teams goal for the event is to break down barriers and encourage health where it may be neglected.

Owner of Aspen Dental Quincy, Dr. Namra Amin, said this event is personal as her father was in the Army and is currently battling stage four cancer. She says she wants to do her part in giving back and helping where she can.

“What we’re going to be doing is basically donating dental work, you know seeing them taking x-rays and seeing the need and taking care of that need,” Amin said.

The company will also be adopting one of the veterans from this Saturday to care for the entire year for more in depth work.

Appointments are required.

For more information on the event call 844-ASPEN-HMM.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Macomb PD
Macomb PD stepping up traffic law enforcement
Industry Plaza
Two parcels fill up Industrial Plaza, Pittsfield city officials plan to make more room
Sen. Darren Bailey wants Illinois lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to...
Bailey argues lawmakers should have gas prices special session
General Clark Statue
Historic Statue restored by Quincy Historical Society