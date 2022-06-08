Free dental care for veterans of Day of Service

QUINCY (WGEM) - A dental office in Quincy is offering free dental care for veterans.

Aspen Dental is hosting its eighth annual Day of Service on Saturday, June 11. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aspen Dental office on Broadway.

The event will honor veterans and provide them with access to free dental care. The teams goal for the event is to break down barriers and encourage health where it may be neglected.

Owner of Aspen Dental Quincy, Dr. Namra Amin, said this event is personal as her father was in the Army and is currently battling stage four cancer. She says she wants to do her part in giving back and helping where she can.

“What we’re going to be doing is basically donating dental work, you know seeing them taking x-rays and seeing the need and taking care of that need,” Amin said.

The company will also be adopting one of the veterans from this Saturday to care for the entire year for more in depth work.

Appointments are required.

For more information on the event call 844-ASPEN-HMM.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.