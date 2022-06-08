Advertisement

‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive

A father received a miracle after discovering his daughter was alive after police told him she had died in a crash. (Source: KETV/Tesfaye Ailbe/Lincoln Police)
By Sarah Fili, KETV
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A father in Nebraska received the miracle of a lifetime after discovering his daughter was alive after police told him she had died in a car crash.

Hannah Wadiso, 18, had just graduated high school May 28. The next day, she asked her dad Tesfaye Ailbe if she could go out with friends. He agreed, but his intuition told him something was off.

Ailbe even went out to look for his daughter and her friends, but he returned home when he couldn’t find them.

Hours later, Ailbe got the phone call that every parent fears. He was told Wadiso was in a bad car accident and in “bad shape.”

Ailbe rushed to the scene of the accident, only to be told by a police officer that his daughter was dead – killed by a car that rolled on top of her.

Ailbe said he fell to his knees, crying and praying. But two hours later, he received a miracle when he was told his daughter was actually still alive, but in critical condition at the hospital.

After days in the hospital, Wadiso opened her eyes. The crash crushed her pelvis, but doctors believe she will recover with time.

The family says they are not working at their jobs in order to care full-time for Wadiso and their other child, who has special needs. Still, they feel grateful to only be worrying about recovery and medical bills, instead of planning a funeral.

Two people were killed in the crash and 20 total people were hospitalized. Police identified the women who died as 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo.

“The other two didn’t get this chance, you are the lucky one,” Ailbe recalls telling his daughter. “God is good.”

According to a police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding at 90 miles per hour and tested positive for marijuana. He only has a learner’s permit and not a driver’s license.

The driver, identified as Kyvell Stark, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury. He is being held in Lancaster Community Corrections on a $50,000 bond. He could face up to 46 years in prison if convicted.

