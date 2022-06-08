Advertisement

Greater West Central Illinois summer library programs for kids kick off

By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ill. (WGEM) - Kids are out of school for the summer, and local librarians have a solution for keeping their minds active.

Throughout the month of June, four Greater West Central Illinois Library District will host free activities for kids.

They have everything from reading, to arts and crafts, and outdoor activities to retain those skills.

“They’re not having P.E. right now,” said summer reading coordinator Miranda Gorsuch. “So it’s just really important to keep them active and engaged in that way they don’t end up having summer slide which is once they’re not in school, they could lose skills they gained this past year in school.”

Gorsuch will be circulating among the four libraries hourly.

The schedule is each Tuesday through June.

Golden Public Library: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Bowen Public Library: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Augusta Public Library: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Plymouth Public Library: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

