Historic Statue restored by Quincy Historical Society

General Clark Statue
General Clark Statue(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A historical statue in Quincy is getting an upgrade.

The Historic Society of Quincy and Adams County teamed up with the Quincy Park District to show off the restorations made to the General Clark Statue.

The statue’s history dates back over a hundred years, however sometime in the 1930′S, the statue had damage to the sword of General George Rodgers Clark. The Historical Society found it its duty to restore what was broken.

“Really what it is we want to celebrate all of our history and when we have landmarks like this in town you know you continually have to work on it,” Executive Director of Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County Rob Mellon said. “We maintain the John Wood Mansion, it requires maintenance, repairs, and care and the statue is no different. The statues are out in public and what happens a lot over time it is definitely not a new thing. They get vandalized, damaged and just tampered with and that’s where we step in and make sure that those ongoing needs get met.”

The Historical Society says, although General Clark didn’t specifically play a role in Quincy he was known as the “Savior of Illinois.”

For the repairs and preservation, the Historic Society contacted sculptor Andrew Jumonville, who is also a Quincy native.

Jumonville’s mother attended the event and was asked to cut the ribbon in appreciation of her son’s work on the statue.

