How to talk to your child about recent mass shootings

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Psychologists want you to talk to your kids about how mass shootings might be affecting their mental health.

Child clinical psychologist Dr. Sandra Clark, with Quincy Medical Group, said children can feel anxious when they see shootings on the news or hear friends talking about them.

She said they might even be concerned about having to do active shooter drills at school.

Clark said you can remind your young kids that what their school is doing is trying to keep them safe. You can also talk to older kids about the seriousness of the issue if they ask questions about it.

“Acknowledge that, yeah it’s a scary thing and it’s good to talk about, but also not to overshare and overexaggerate. Make it very developmentally appropriate,” Dr. Clark said.

Parents can call their school and ask about their security measures to reassure children they are in good hands, according to Clark.

If your child is anxious, their eating and sleeping habits might be different than normal.

Clark said children of all ages can benefit from going to therapy.

