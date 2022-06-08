Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody

QUINCY (WGEM) - The man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy has been taken into police custody, according to Quincy Police Department Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington.

Pilkington reported that 20-year-old Breeden Wike was taken from Blessing Hospital to the Adams County Jail at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Wike had been at Blessing Hospital for treatment following the crash. Pilkington said an officer had been stationed in Wike’s room.

Police said last month that Wike would be charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said they also want to charge Wike with a DUI, but have to wait on forensic test results before they can do so.

The charges follow a crash at 12th and Locust on May 30 that killed 39-year-old Kayla Smith.

Police reported that Wike was traveling west on Locust in a red Ford truck just before 8:30 a.m. when he ran the red light at 12th Street and struck a blue SUV driven by Smith that was traveling south on 12th Street.

Police said that Wike also crashed into the Central Metals Recycling building at 30th and Locust prior to the crash at 12th and Locust.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

RELATED: