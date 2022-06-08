Advertisement

Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody

Breeden Wike
Breeden Wike(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By Jim Roberts
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy has been taken into police custody, according to Quincy Police Department Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington.

Pilkington reported that 20-year-old Breeden Wike was taken from Blessing Hospital to the Adams County Jail at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Wike had been at Blessing Hospital for treatment following the crash. Pilkington said an officer had been stationed in Wike’s room.

Police said last month that Wike would be charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving and disobeying a traffic light.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said they also want to charge Wike with a DUI, but have to wait on forensic test results before they can do so.

The charges follow a crash at 12th and Locust on May 30 that killed 39-year-old Kayla Smith.

Police reported that Wike was traveling west on Locust in a red Ford truck just before 8:30 a.m. when he ran the red light at 12th Street and struck a blue SUV driven by Smith that was traveling south on 12th Street.

Police said that Wike also crashed into the Central Metals Recycling building at 30th and Locust prior to the crash at 12th and Locust.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

RELATED:

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Macomb PD
Macomb PD stepping up traffic law enforcement
Industry Plaza
Two parcels fill up Industrial Plaza, Pittsfield city officials plan to make more room
Veterans offered free dental care by Aspen Dental Quincy
Free dental care for veterans of Day of Service
Sen. Darren Bailey wants Illinois lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to...
Bailey argues lawmakers should have gas prices special session
General Clark Statue
Historic Statue restored by Quincy Historical Society