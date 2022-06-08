McDonough District Hospital unveils rejuvenation room for frontline staff

MACOMB (WGEM) - With COVID cases rising, hospitals are preparing. The McDonough District Hospital has added a rejuvenation room on the second floor of the main entrance wing where the frontline staff work.

The room is like a spa, it has a massage chair, sound soothing music, and inspirational artwork. The idea is to have a place for workers to retreat when they are working long hours.

Registered nurse Heather Martin is one of many who are popping into the rejuvenation room when she has time during her long, 12-hour shifts.

“It’s just right down the nurse’s station,” Martin said. “It’s easy and convenient to get to.”

Martin said having a space to rest in the hospital can make a difference to her mental and physical health. And having a healthy mind and body means getting sick less.

“We’ve got the couch if we need to lie down and relax that way,” Martin said.

She said having this space available to relax does not just benefit the nurses but the patients, too.

“It helps us clear our mind and to re-focus before we go back on the floor,” she said.

Chief Nursing Officer Wanda Foster said having this rejuvenation room in place will help the frontline workers who may need to work longer hours due to any future outbreaks.

“Given the events of the past two years, we’ve really seen the toll that it’s taken on all of our staff,” Foster said. “And especially those that are frontline at the bedside and so we wanted to do something special to allow that room of Zen.”

Foster said this room was placed in a good location -on the second floor where COVID cases and other medical emergencies take place - and in good time, too.

“COVID is still front and center for us,” Foster said. “But you know, children are out of school now, schedules are changing, and I think the stress that so many of our staff are under can be overwhelming.”

Hospital Vice President Becky Paulsen said they were able to get the massage chair and other equipment through a Festival of Trees fundraiser they held back in December.

“There were the people that were here day in and day out hour after hour, doing what they could to save patients,” Paulsen said.

It cost about $5,000 to open the rejuvenation room.

They say they hope to do more with the behavioral staff with the money they have left over.

