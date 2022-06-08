Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance

QUINCY (WGEM) - Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer will disturb their peace and does not comply with an ordinance that was created 29 years ago.

The ordinance states that on one end of the Shottenkirk Chevrolet building there can only be four overhead doors that can operate for certain times of the day for cars to drive in and out of. As well as other restrictions that the property owners agreed to in 1993.

Well after weeks of meeting with the city and residents in the neighborhood, the current property owners chose to go through with a project that is now not in compliance with the ordinance.

“I look out my door every single day and you see it and kind of just rubs it in my face,” the resident who lives right next to the new doors, Kathleen Huner, said.

Kathleen said the two new overhead doors that Shottenkirk Chevrolet installed to the side of their building will add even more noise and nuisance.

“We argued and fought the last time and got the four doors at the rear of the building and it was a compromise then and we didn’t like it then, but it was a compromise, so we got what we could,” Kathleen’s husband, Gerald, said.

Gerald said this brings the total up to six doors, to their car dealer’s property that cars can be heard coming in and out of from what’s supposed to be the comforts of inside their home.

“They knew they weren’t supposed to do it. We told them, the city told them,” he said.

The general manager, contractor and architect said they didn’t know.

“Did you realize that you couldn’t do this?” Quincy 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha asked.

“No, I thought I had the greenlight from the city,” Shottenkirk Chevrolet General Manager Lonnie Schuyler said.

But 2nd Ward Alderman Jeff Bergman read notes from the planning commission meeting that states otherwise. He read the notes record that the commissioner said, “The city asked you to stop, and you did not. why?”

“Your answer was the openings were already cut and the doors were already ordered and the lifts inside were already installed. The commissioner asked you, so you ignored the city. Your answer was, essentially,” Bergman said.

“You got to have consequences cause otherwise, if they don’t obey the rules. What’s to stop them from keep doing it,” Gerald said.

Now that the doors are already there, City Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said they cannot be used, even though they are.

“The next step is the city will basically provide or send a letter to Shottenkirk Properties and tell them that we’re expecting them to be in compliance with the ordinance that was passed in 1993,” Bevelheimer said.

Bevelheimer said if they still don’t comply, the issue will go before a judge in court, where the judge will decide what consequences they will face. It will not be something the city determines.

He said Shottenkirk Properties LLC does have a year before they can go before the planning commission again to try and amend the 1993 ordinance.

While in the neighborhood WGEM stopped by Shottenkirk Chevrolet but the general manager was not available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.