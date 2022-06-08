Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nonprofit counseling agency is offering a self-care retreat to sexual assault survivors. The Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency has planned a self care retreat set for this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the duration of the event. For protection and privacy reasons, further details of the event such as location will remain confidential to survivors that register.

The retreat will provide free relaxation activities like aromatherapy and trauma-informed yoga.

Victim Services say the event was created to let survivors know they have options when seeking help.

“Whenever you come together with other survivors and trained counselor’s it can help you to not feel quite as alone. And so we are excited to offer this as an alternative to people who may not be ready yet for the one on one counseling that we have here at the agency,” WIRC-CAA Victim Services Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said.

Counselors that specialize in sexual assault disclosures will be on site and available for any survivor.

The registration deadline is Friday.

To register for the survivor retreat, call the confidential crisis hotline at 309-837-5555.

