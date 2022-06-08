Advertisement

Nonprofit organization holds self-care retreat for sexual assault survivors

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nonprofit counseling agency is offering a self-care retreat to sexual assault survivors. The Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency has planned a self care retreat set for this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are welcome to come and go as they please throughout the duration of the event. For protection and privacy reasons, further details of the event such as location will remain confidential to survivors that register.

The retreat will provide free relaxation activities like aromatherapy and trauma-informed yoga.

Victim Services say the event was created to let survivors know they have options when seeking help.

“Whenever you come together with other survivors and trained counselor’s it can help you to not feel quite as alone. And so we are excited to offer this as an alternative to people who may not be ready yet for the one on one counseling that we have here at the agency,” WIRC-CAA Victim Services Public Relations Manager Jamie Roth said.

Counselors that specialize in sexual assault disclosures will be on site and available for any survivor.

The registration deadline is Friday.

To register for the survivor retreat, call the confidential crisis hotline at 309-837-5555.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Melatonin Gummies
Melatonin overdoses in children rise in Missouri, across the US

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Fall Against Payson-Seymour On The Hardwood During Summer Game
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Part II
Halbur wins Iowa republican primary race for state auditor
Republicans nominate Halbur for Auditor of State
Keokuk Lady Chiefs Fall At Home On The Softball Dirt
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Part I
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Neighbors, city upset over new doors at Quincy dealership
Neighbors, city upset over new doors at Quincy dealership