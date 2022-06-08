Party leaders react to primary results

QUINCY (WGEM) - Now that the matchups for November’s midterm election are set, leaders in both the Lee County Republican and Democratic parties say there will be a lot at stake this fall.

Races party leaders say they are keeping an eye on include the governor’s race, seats on the Lee County Board of Supervisors and US Congressional races and others like the governor’s race where voters will choose between incumbent Kim Reynolds or Didi DeJear.

Seats on the Lee County Board of Supervisors are also up for grabs.

Republican Martin Graber will be running against Fort Madison councilwoman Rebecca Bowker to represent the 100th District in the Iowa state house.

Graber says, “There’s going to be a lot more people coming out saying, I support the ideals, values the Republican’s believe in and we’re going to be more conservative, more fiscally responsible and cause good things to happen in Lee County.”

He expressed his concern for the direction of his party stating “We’ve seen the left hand of the party going even further to the left alienating the people that are in the middle ground and they’re looking to restore normalcy in their elected officials.”

Lee County Democratic Party Chair Mary Jo Riesberg stated, “I think it will be a long fight all throughout the summer and the fall but I think we are going to do really well. We have great candidates up and down the ticket.”

“I think things that Republicans have done especially in this last legislative session will be an issue, things they did with unemployment,” Riesberg said.

Lee County Party leaders say that Chuck Grassley and Michael Franken’s race for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats will be the biggest this fall, as well as for Iowa’s first U.S. House district.

Both local party leaders say it’s important their candidates are elected and they believe voters will feel the same way when they head to the polls on November 8.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.