Rain then here comes the heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - We should have a nice sunny day for Thursday with high temperatures that top out in the low 80s. 80 is just about normal for a daytime high for this time of year. It is going to be cooler on Friday as we introduce the potential for showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a mostly sunny sky by sunset. You will notice a significantly cooler daytime high Friday, we top out in the low 70s. The weekend however is setting up to be rather summer like. Sunny skies on Saturday and high temperatures that max out in the low 80s with high pressure just about right over top of the Tri States. We will see the high pressure dropping off to the east on Sunday that will allow the wind to shift out of the south. That southerly wind will begin to usher in a significant warm-up for the region. High temperatures on Sunday may reach the 90 degree mark. We are going to be on a bit of hot streak for next week with high temperatures topping out in the low 90s

