Republicans nominate Halbur for Auditor of State

(WGEM) – Iowa Republicans nominated Todd Halbur as their candidate for auditor of the state.

Halbur beat out Mary Ann Hanusa in Tuesday’s primary election.

Halbur of Clive, Iowa, is the former comptroller for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division.

He is also a small business owner and a real estate agent.

Hanusa will challenge State Auditor Rob Sand in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.