Advertisement

Republicans nominate Halbur for Auditor of State

Halbur wins Iowa republican primary race for state auditor
Halbur wins Iowa republican primary race for state auditor(WGEM)
By Natalie Will
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGEM) – Iowa Republicans nominated Todd Halbur as their candidate for auditor of the state.

Halbur beat out Mary Ann Hanusa in Tuesday’s primary election.

Halbur of Clive, Iowa, is the former comptroller for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division.

He is also a small business owner and a real estate agent.

Hanusa will challenge State Auditor Rob Sand in November’s general election.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Now almost 11 pounds, Audrey Mead weighed nearly 11 ounces when she was born on Thanksgiving at...
Baby born at 11 ounces is smallest to live in hospital history
Pike County Drowning
Pike County drowning victim identified
Melatonin Gummies
Melatonin overdoses in children rise in Missouri, across the US

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Fall Against Payson-Seymour On The Hardwood During Summer Game
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Part II
Keokuk Lady Chiefs Fall At Home On The Softball Dirt
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Part I
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Neighbors, city upset over new doors at Quincy dealership
Neighbors, city upset over new doors at Quincy dealership