SIU offering behavioral health groups once again

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Your kids have a chance to work on their behavioral skills, once again, this summer and all year round.

After pausing during the pandemic, SIU Medicine is now offering its weekly behavioral health groups to kindergarten through 12th graders.

Licensed clinical social worker, Deandra Rangel said therapists lead the groups that focus on coping skills, conflict resolution, and more.

“It’s really just kind of connecting with kids in their age group especially coming from a pandemic when everyone was really closed off for a long time and we really didn’t have those interactions,” Rangel said.

Rangel said parents can call in to sign their children up, or doctors and counselors can refer them. They do not have to be SIU patients.

