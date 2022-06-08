Advertisement

Stormy start to the day

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A thunderstorm complex is moving through this morning. This system is producing heavy downpours, which can lead to water ponding on the roads and the possibility of hydroplaning. The storms have also had a lot of lightning in them. As this complex continues moving eastward, it will be very gradually weakening. The rain will clear the Tri-States through the morning hours from west to east. Then, most of the Tri-States will be done with the rain for the day. However, late in the morning a cold front will move through the area. A few stray showers will be possible at that time, especially for the northern tier. Models show the chance of rain coming to an end for everyone by late afternoon (about 2 PM/3 PM). The clouds will clear out and the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Into tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s.

