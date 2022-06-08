Two parcels fill up Industrial Plaza, Pittsfield city officials plan to make more room

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - City officials in Pittsfield have a new strategy to bring business to the area.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said two new businesses plan to move into the final two parcels available in the Industrial Plaza.

He said the city is now drawing maps to expand the Industrial Park for the first time since the 1990s.

“It was time to start expanding onto the east,” Mendenhall said. “Where we have about another 58 acres that we’re going to start working on.”

Mendenhall said this would be a huge opportunity zone for businesses since it’s located right across from the airport and in a TIF district.

Marvin Wilke, owner of Pittsfield-Griggsville Veterinarian Clinic, said he plans to relocate and consolidate his two locations to 12 East Industrial Plaza Drive.

“We’re just getting ready to build now in the summer,” Wilke said. “And we should be breaking ground in the next two weeks.”

Wilke said this would help centrally locate his business between Pittsfield and Griggsville and also allow himself more time and care for the animals so he does not have to bounce between locations.

He said there are incentives from the city as well. The parcel was a good bargain.

“Tax savings (from the TIF district) and it’s just a more centralized location,” Wilke said.

Mendenhall said industrial park is an opportunity zone for new businesses.

“(It) gives businesses owners incentives from the TIF,” Mendenhall said. “And there are also incentives from going into an opportunity zone eligible for some stuff from the government.”

Mendenhall said he expects the empty lots to soon be filled with economic potential.

“It seems like here lately we’ve had a big influx of different businesses or people representing businesses asking about vacant lots in and around the city and Industrial Park,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall says the city hopes to keep the price of land low for businesses.

They are applying for government funds to help offset some of those costs, like building materials.

