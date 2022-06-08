Advertisement

Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert

An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks concert. (Source: WBRC)
By Lynden Blake and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Uber driver got a surprise of a lifetime when she recently picked up a couple in Alabama.

WBRC reports that Katie Watson and her husband were waiting for an Uber ride when it was canceled, but they were sent to another driver: Vicky Wallace.

“It’s miraculous how God works in mysterious ways,” Watson said.

Watson didn’t know it right away but quickly learned Wallace was a big Garth Brooks fan as they started talking about the upcoming concert.

“He [Brooks] is so sweet; he always puts God first; he’s awesome,” Wallace said.

The couple then offered Wallace an extra ticket to the Brooks concert, and the Uber driver said she couldn’t believe it while also thinking suddenly about what to wear.

“At first, I was like I look terrible with T-shirt and sweatpants on,” Wallace said. “But this is Garth Brooks; I am going; things like this don’t happen.”

Wallace and the group sang along at the concert to “Sweet Home Alabama,” and it was a concert she won’t forget.

“I’m a country girl at heart,” Wallace said. “It was just the best part of the show.”

And because of the Brooks concert, Wallace and Watson said they have a story to share that will last a lifetime.

“I’m sure; I’m sure forever,” Wallace said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Crews battled fire at old Hannibal church
Fire destroys Hannibal church
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Macomb PD
Macomb PD stepping up traffic law enforcement
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to Jeff O'Connor's farm in Kankakee, Ill.,...
White House plays up summit initiatives amid no-shows
Industry Plaza
Two parcels fill up Industrial Plaza, Pittsfield city officials plan to make more room
Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft has crashed in the Southern California desert.
Aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in California desert