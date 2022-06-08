Voter Information: Illinois primary election 2022
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Election details
The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28, 2022.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sample ballots
Important dates
- March 30 - June 30: Window to apply to vote by mail.
- June 1 - Jun 28: Grace period to register and transfer registration.
- May 19 - June 27: Early voting.
- June 28: Illinois general primary election.
Early voting
Early voting begins May 19 and ends June 27, 2022. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except holidays).
Saturday hours on June 18 and June 25 are from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Find your polling place
You can look up your polling place here.