Voter Information: Illinois primary election 2022

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Election details

The Illinois general primary election will be held on June 28, 2022.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sample ballots

Important dates

  • March 30 - June 30: Window to apply to vote by mail.
  • June 1 - Jun 28: Grace period to register and transfer registration.
  • May 19 - June 27: Early voting.
  • June 28: Illinois general primary election.

Early voting

Early voting begins May 19 and ends June 27, 2022. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except holidays).

Saturday hours on June 18 and June 25 are from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Find your polling place

You can look up your polling place here.

Latest News

News

Rinker wins Republican nomination for State House Dist. 99

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Iowa Republicans have nominated Matthew Rinker as their candidate to represent District 99.

News

AP: Democrats nominate Miller for Secretary of State

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Iowa Democrats nominated Joel Miller as their candidate for Secretary of State.

News

Iowa Democrat Franken will face Grassley in Senate race

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Democratic voters in Iowa nominated retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary election.

News

AP: Grassley wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Iowa Republicans nominated incumbent Sen. Charles Grassley for the state’s U.S. Senate seat in Tuesday’s primary election.

Politics

Iowa Election Results

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Iowa 2022 Primary Election Results

News

Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

Updated: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT
|
By The Associated Press
Several Iowa Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Politics

Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th

Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Lawmakers are considering a new bill to extend the free lunch program that was passed during the pandemic. But, they haven’t acted on it yet.

Politics

Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are talking to Republicans as they seek to pass 'red flag' laws and mental health reform.

Politics

Iowa Primary: Lee County voter information

Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Iowa’s Primary Election will be held on June 7.

News

Knox City votes in favor of continuing street tax

Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Residents in Knox City voted 85% in favor of continuing the city street tax.