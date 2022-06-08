Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 7) “Golden Helmets” Return To The Prep Gridiron At 10th & Jackson In “The Gem City” And The Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Countdown Rolls On At South Park

Karting Guru Terry Traeder Offers Insight On The Impact Of The Quincy Grand Prix
QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Excited About 2022 Raiders
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The start of the IHSA football season may be more than two months away, but that didn’t quell the excitement that was in the air above Advance Physical Therapy Field late this afternoon In “The Gem City.” That excitement was fueled by the start of Quincy Notre Dame’s Summer Conditioning Program for members of the football team. Players hit the turf just after 4:00 p.m. dressed in team jersey’s , shorts, cleats, and helmets. The gleam in the players eyes, and the bright smiles on their faces, were clear signals that they were indeed ready to start the process of preparing for the the start of fall camp as well as the upcoming 2022 regular season. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with QND head coach Jack Cornell and senior Dalton Miller before drills got underway on the turf for some insight on this years squad that hopes to improve on last seasons (6-4) slate.

The countdown clock rolls on as we await the start of this weekend’s Quincy Grand Prix of Karting. The transformation of South Park continues as well with the Grand Prix Grandstand now in place and safety barriers going up all along the course. We’ll venture to South Park to check in on the progress the workers have made in the past 24 hours and we’ll also touch base with Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder for more insight on the biggest weekend of racing on the Tri-States sports calendar.

