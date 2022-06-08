WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Keokuk Chiefs Pull Out A Dramatic Win Against Davis County On The IHSAA Diamond And Camp Point Central Rolls Past Monroe City On The MC Shootout Hardwood
Prospect League: Quincy Gems 2-Game Winning Streak Comes To An End In The Hawkeye State
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Davis County 2
Keokuk 3
KHS: (WP) Blake Chase
KHS: Chiefs Now (6-5) On The Season
Next Game: Chiefs Will Host Fort Madison On Thursday At Joyce Park
Central Lee 1
Cardinal 11
CLHS: Hawks Now (2-6) On The Season
IGHSAU Softball
Davis County 3
Keokuk 1
KHS: Lady Chiefs Now (4-6) On The Season
Cardinal 0
Central Lee 2
CLHS: Lady Chiefs Now (7-2) On The Season
Prospect League
Quincy Gems 4
Clinton Lumberkings 14
QG: Gems Now (4-3) On The Season
QG: Gems Had 7 Hits During Setback & Gave Up 6 Runs In The 1st Inning
Quincy Will Host The Alton River Dragons On Wednesday
(First Pitch: 6:35 PM--QU Stadium)
Monroe City Shootout
Camp Point Central 38
Monroe City 21
Scotland County 30
Knox County 33
Camp Point Central HS
Quincy Blue Devils 30
Payson-Seymour Indians 35
Brown County 32
Camp Point Central 51
