WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Keokuk Chiefs Pull Out A Dramatic Win Against Davis County On The IHSAA Diamond And Camp Point Central Rolls Past Monroe City On The MC Shootout Hardwood

Prospect League: Quincy Gems 2-Game Winning Streak Comes To An End In The Hawkeye State
Keokuk Chiefs Baseball Team Improves To (6-5)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

Davis County 2

Keokuk 3

KHS: (WP) Blake Chase

KHS: Chiefs Now (6-5) On The Season

Next Game: Chiefs Will Host Fort Madison On Thursday At Joyce Park

Central Lee 1

Cardinal 11

CLHS: Hawks Now (2-6) On The Season

IGHSAU Softball

Davis County 3

Keokuk 1

KHS: Lady Chiefs Now (4-6) On The Season

Cardinal 0

Central Lee 2

CLHS: Lady Chiefs Now (7-2) On The Season

Prospect League

Quincy Gems 4

Clinton Lumberkings 14

QG: Gems Now (4-3) On The Season

QG: Gems Had 7 Hits During Setback & Gave Up 6 Runs In The 1st Inning

Quincy Will Host The Alton River Dragons On Wednesday

(First Pitch: 6:35 PM--QU Stadium)

Monroe City Shootout

Camp Point Central 38

Monroe City 21

Scotland County 30

Knox County 33

Camp Point Central HS

Quincy Blue Devils 30

Payson-Seymour Indians 35

Brown County 32

Camp Point Central 51

