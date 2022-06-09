Advertisement

Beautiful day before our next chance of rain arrives

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure has been building into the area through the day, keeping the forecast dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will allow temperatures to warm to near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Winds will be light and out of the west. By later this evening, we will gradually start to notice some clouds building into the area. We will stay dry this evening and into the first part of the night. However, it is overnight when some light scattered showers will arrive as a trough heads our way. These showers will continue into tomorrow morning and afternoon. Models continue to show two distinct rainfall bullseyes, one over Iowa and one over southwest Missouri/Arkansas with relatively little rain (but not zero) between the two. The highest rainfall totals here in the Tri-States will fall on the northern tier, up to about a quarter of an inch. So this will not be a big rainfall event for us.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

Latest News

High temps in the 90s for most of next week
Rain then here comes the heat
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
A low pressure and a cold front will be moving through today.
A few more stray showers
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Wednesday Morning Forecast