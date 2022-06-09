Beautiful day before our next chance of rain arrives

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure has been building into the area through the day, keeping the forecast dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies. The sunshine will allow temperatures to warm to near normal in the upper 70s to low 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Winds will be light and out of the west. By later this evening, we will gradually start to notice some clouds building into the area. We will stay dry this evening and into the first part of the night. However, it is overnight when some light scattered showers will arrive as a trough heads our way. These showers will continue into tomorrow morning and afternoon. Models continue to show two distinct rainfall bullseyes, one over Iowa and one over southwest Missouri/Arkansas with relatively little rain (but not zero) between the two. The highest rainfall totals here in the Tri-States will fall on the northern tier, up to about a quarter of an inch. So this will not be a big rainfall event for us.

