Advertisement

Canton School District hiring college and career counselor

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - A local high school is hiring a “college and career counselor” to teach students about educational and professional options post-graduation.

The Canton R-5 School district is one of many Missouri schools that received state grants to hire for the position.

Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said the counselor will help seniors explore careers, technical jobs, or think about going to college.

Uhlmeyer said students in rural Missouri schools have a low participation rate in post-secondary training.

“The goal of this is to get more of our students that training that they’ll need, either if it’s a four year degree, two year degree, or career technical training, or just workforce skills that they need, those skills that they need to be successful in a job,” Uhlmeyer said.

Uhlmeyer says those interested in the new position must have a bachelor’s degree and enjoy working with kids.

To apply, send a resume to juhlmeyer@canton.k12.mo.us.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

Latest News

The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic...
Hannibal fundraiser to fight homelessness
The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic...
Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects held in Hannibal Thursday
Electric power lines in Springfield, Illinois.
Growing concern over energy prices, power supply for downstate Illinois communities
Northeast Missouri high school hiring college and career counselor
Northeast Missouri high school hiring college and career counselor
Disc golf course opens at Missouri State Park
Disc golf course opens at Missouri State Park