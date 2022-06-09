Canton School District hiring college and career counselor

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - A local high school is hiring a “college and career counselor” to teach students about educational and professional options post-graduation.

The Canton R-5 School district is one of many Missouri schools that received state grants to hire for the position.

Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said the counselor will help seniors explore careers, technical jobs, or think about going to college.

Uhlmeyer said students in rural Missouri schools have a low participation rate in post-secondary training.

“The goal of this is to get more of our students that training that they’ll need, either if it’s a four year degree, two year degree, or career technical training, or just workforce skills that they need, those skills that they need to be successful in a job,” Uhlmeyer said.

Uhlmeyer says those interested in the new position must have a bachelor’s degree and enjoy working with kids.

To apply, send a resume to juhlmeyer@canton.k12.mo.us.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.