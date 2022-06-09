City of Canton seeks new police chief

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Canton, Missouri, has an opening for one of the city’s top jobs.

Over the years, multiple police chiefs have come and gone, and that concerns some residents.

The city of Canton does not have a police chief right now, but resident Jim Crenshaw said it’s nothing new.

“I’ve seen numerous turnover from police chiefs over the years, but a lot of it is due to the fact that the pay is not up to what kosher would be for the amount of crime, then again, we don’t have a lot of crime,” Crenshaw said.

Former Police Chief Ryan Crandell left two weeks ago. Mayor Jarrod Phillips said Crandell was in the position for seven years which is much longer than previous chiefs.

The city’s population is less than 3,000 so residents say crime is not frequent, but it does happen.

“It’s usually pretty quiet but we have had our fair share of, you know, thefts and shootings and things like that,” Maxine Hark said.

Since Phillips took office 11 years ago the department has had three different chiefs. He said the turnover is due to chiefs using the position as a stepping stone to move to a bigger city. Phillips said low pay is another reason.

Phillips said the police department is also in need of two more officers as there are only two officers employed now.

Hark thinks filling the chief position as soon as possible might keep crime down.

“I think when the police make a presence and they know that the people in town know that they’re here, it makes them feel safer, but hopefully it also makes the criminals think twice about what they are going to do,” Hark said.

Phillips said they dropped the residency requirement to attract more applicants.

He said they have already received a few applications.

