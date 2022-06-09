Quincy city vehicles look to find ways to save gas amidst high prices

QUINCY (WGEM) - With gas prices over $5 a gallon in some places, everyone is looking for ways to save a few bucks at the pump, even the city of Quincy.

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said when departments noticed gas prices rising, they worked to ensure their budgets would accommodate that but he said some of their services like garbage and recycling have been bearing the brunt.

“They run same routes everyday all the time,” McClean said. “They basically never shut off from the time they start them up in the morning to the time they bring them back in the afternoon.”

He said they have managed to factor in the miles into their budget and there are ways they are trying to save.

Assistant Director John Schafer said their fuel contract allows them to get gas in bulk. He said they are also trying to be efficient with their work.

“We try to limit our trips back and forth to the shop, we try to limit the amount of equipment we take out, make sure that if possible guys can ride together but there’s just some you just can’t avoid. I mean, you know we try to eliminate as much idle time as possible,” Schafer said.

McClean said they also try to set a schedule and plan out where their crews need to go to prevent them from driving sporadically around the city.

McClean said says as long as gas prices don’t rise to extreme levels, they shouldn’t go over budget. If they did, they would request funds from the City Council.

