Civil War letters to be auctioned off

WGEM News at Six
By Victoria Bordenga
Updated: 23 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - 161 years later and Civil War letters are still being discovered today.

The Will Sullivan Auction Company now has more than 100 of these Civil War letters.

They were sent back and forth between two brothers fighting in the war.

The owner of Sullivan Auction Company said the letters are something of a rarity among other Civil War letters.

“All of these letters read like a book that we have a whole series of them, that’s what really puts the cherry on top of these. Because we’re not just getting a glimpse into one day one particular day in 1861, we’re getting an entire collection of soldiers’ morale,” Will Sullivan said.

There will be an online auction for the letters Saturday, June 25.

It’s open to the public and starts at 10:02 a.m.

