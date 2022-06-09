Diesel prices having impact on consumers in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Record-breaking fuel prices are not only costing consumers at the pump, but in the marketplace as well.

According to AAA, the average price per gallon of diesel in Illinois is $5.58.

Fuel prices have a trickledown effect that can make the price of goods more expensive.

McNay Truck Lines Safety Manager Luke Lish said businesses are paying more for the transportation of goods, and in return, making consumers pay more at the register.

“Everything follows the price of diesel fuel,” Lish said. “If diesel goes up, then after a certain amount of time you will see product prices in the grocery store go up as well.”

Winking’s Grocery owner Frank Winking said his story in downtown Quincy is one that has felt the negative effect of high transportation costs, and regular customers have noticed.

“It makes people nervous, and I can’t blame them,” Winking said. “They’re used to paying a certain price and suddenly they have to pay 20 to 30 percent more.”

Winking said he receives one truck delivery per week, sometimes two. While business is good, he said he is concerned for customers if fuel prices keep rising which could mean an even bigger uptick in product prices.

“We hope it [high fuel prices] ends soon,” Winking said. “I don’t know how long people can sustain paying higher prices for everything.”

Winking said his store has seen the prices of customer favorites, like sport drinks and ice-cream, go up dramatically. In addition, ham costs about the same as chicken.

AAA reported they expect the national gas price average to surpass $5 by this weekend.

