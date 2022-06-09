First stretch of summer-like heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - Rain develops in the early morning hours Friday and will likely continue until mid day Friday. There may also be a couple of thunderstorms within the complex of showers. We do not expect any severe weather on Friday. Friday will be the coolest day over the next 10 days with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Once the showers blow through the area we will be setting ourselves up for what should be a pretty nice weekend. High temperatures on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky max out in the low to mid 80s. Sunday marks the beginning of what will be a strong warm-up for the region. High temperatures for just about every day next week should be at 90 degrees or warmer. When we have temperatures and and an atmosphere like those that are in the forecast next week, it is possible during the heat of the day, we could see some isolated thunderstorms in the later afternoon. At this time we don’t think any record high temperatures will be in jeopardy, as most of the record high temperatures next week hover around the 100 degree mark. It is possible we could see a heat advisory issued for parts of the tri-State region next week and as you can see by the map that we have posted, different counties have different criteria for the issuance of a heat advisory.

