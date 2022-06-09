Hospital Report: June 9, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Joyce Clelland, age 79, of Quincy, died on June 5, at Sunset Home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Alvera Julia Bardon, age 101, of Quincy, of Casita Catherine, died on June 8 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Rose Marie Wilmot, age 96, of Quincy, died on June 3 at Adams Pointe in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Patricia “Pat” Crim Cornelius, 76, of Hannibal, passed away June 7 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

There are no births to report as of now

