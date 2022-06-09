Loads of Love provides free laundry service

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy church is supplying free laundry services called “Loads of Love” for those in need.

The Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ is providing a “no strings attached” laundry service that is provided with no commitments or obligations.

“We just want to meet community need. We want to help where we can help. Times are hard and there are a lot of people that are struggling or are less fortunate and we see the need,” Salem volunteer member Cassandra Koch said.

The church will be paying for five loads per customer along with the necessary laundry detergent and dryer sheets.

Salem volunteers say, whether your washer is broken, or you have no washer, they will help you.

“We’re hoping that by doing this laundry ministry and in meeting these people and caring for them, We’re hoping that they can see God’s love through us and that that in turn kind of puts it back in their head that that’s always a safe place that I could go,” Koch said.

Service begins June 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The service will be held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month. Loads of Love will last all year.

The “Loads of Love” services will take place at the Washland laundromat on 8th street with extra parking in the back.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.