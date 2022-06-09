Advertisement

Loads of Love provides free laundry service

Quincy Church holds Loads of Love service to provide a free laundry service to those in need
Quincy Church holds Loads of Love service to provide a free laundry service to those in need(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy church is supplying free laundry services called “Loads of Love” for those in need.

The Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ is providing a “no strings attached” laundry service that is provided with no commitments or obligations.

“We just want to meet community need. We want to help where we can help. Times are hard and there are a lot of people that are struggling or are less fortunate and we see the need,” Salem volunteer member Cassandra Koch said.

The church will be paying for five loads per customer along with the necessary laundry detergent and dryer sheets.

Salem volunteers say, whether your washer is broken, or you have no washer, they will help you.

“We’re hoping that by doing this laundry ministry and in meeting these people and caring for them, We’re hoping that they can see God’s love through us and that that in turn kind of puts it back in their head that that’s always a safe place that I could go,” Koch said.

Service begins June 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The service will be held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of every month. Loads of Love will last all year.

The “Loads of Love” services will take place at the Washland laundromat on 8th street with extra parking in the back.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

Latest News

Several visitors from Indiana and Arkansas took their shot at the disc golf course Thursday.
Mark Twain Lake to open new disc golf course
PCs for People hands out free computers to those in need
Nonprofit hands out free computers in Quincy
Farmers say its important for kids to know where the crops come from, right from the crops in...
Missouri Department of Agriculture seeks input on education
Here is the Heat Advisory Criteria
First stretch of summer-like heat