Macomb PD stepping up traffic law enforcement

QUINCY (WGEM) - Macomb police say they are stepping up traffic enforcement as the summer months approach.

Macomb Chief of Police Jerel Jones said that because children are out of school and summertime activities are underway, more patrols will be on the streets.

“This is the exact reason for it,” Jones said. “We have these things (patrols) in place so that we can deter more accidents, and we want to make sure that our residents are remaining safe.”

Police are applying a considerable amount of attention to residential areas.

“It doesn’t take anything to have a ball or frisbee go out into the street and have a kid chase it,” said Macomb PD Acting Sergeant Troy Shoudel.

Shoudel also said that stop signs, traffic lights and cross-walks are the most frequently ignored traffic signals.

Macomb resident Amie Weir and her daughter frequent downtown Macomb and other attractions.

Weir said that the extra enforcements reassure her family safety.

We go to the parks quite a bit and we appreciate the fact that Macomb police are patrolling more,” Weir said.

“It makes me feel safer and it seems like they’re watching more of what’s going on.”

Macomb police encourage residents to call the station if they notice consistent hazardous driving in their area.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.