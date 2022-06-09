Advertisement

Mark Twain State Park to open new disc golf course

Several visitors from Indiana and Arkansas took their shot at the disc golf course Thursday.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Visitors to Mark Twain State Park can tee up this weekend, but they do not need their golf clubs.

The Halley’s Comet Disc Golf Course will be officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at the Buzzard’s Roost picnic area.

The nine-target course is the first disc golf course to be opened at a Missouri State Park.

Mark Twain State Park Superintendent Rachel Hoemann said even though the course was not officially open yet, she had already received plenty of positive feedback.

“People were really excited. We’ve already had lots of people come out to play and I’ve talked to some of them and just there’s been really good feedback. They like the course, they like the way it’s laid out. They said it’s just really nice and they said it’s fun,” said Hoemann.

She said the course just adds to the list of recreational opportunities around the lake and will help draw more people to the area.

“It was for our visitors, but also it’s bringing in already people to the park. Disc golf is just really becoming popular and in this immediate area, there’s just not a lot of courses,” said Hoemann.

Each of the tee box areas features a sign with a map of the target, along with various facts about Mark Twain, disc golf and more.

For example, tee box number one said that the reason the course is called Halley’s Comet is because Mark Twain was born in a year the comet flew by and died in a year the comet flew by, with Twain himself having predicted his death a year earlier.

The course features nine holes or targets across the Buzzard's Roost Picnic area.
Following the ribbon-cutting, there will also be an open house beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at the park’s campground amphitheater.

The open house will be a public-style forum with park officials discussing the changes made at the park in recent months and the vision for the next year at the park.

Officials from Mark Twain State Park, the Mark Twain State Historic Site, and the Union Covered Bridge State Historic Site will all be there to answer any questions.

You can find out more information about Mark Twain State Park here.

