Nonprofit hands out free computers in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A nonprofit organization handed out free computers to those in need on Thursday in Quincy.

The organization, PC’s for People held the event at the Bethel AME Church.

PC’s for People along with volunteers from the Bethel AME Church, handed out donated laptops and computers for free or low cost.

The event’s mission was to open opportunities for schooling and work for those in need.

Organizers said so many aspects of life are completely online, so it’s crucial that all people have access to these items despite their situation.

“We have seen a huge rise in the need for digital connectivity. We are seeing it more now as a need rather than a luxury so that the state of Illinois recognized that, and we have been working together to bridge the gap and get everyone connected,” PCs for People Community Impact Manager Gage McCallister said.

PCs for People is also a free e-cycling service.

Find more information on how to donate to or connect with PCs for People here.

