Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside an elementary school in Alabama on Thursday, according to the county sheriff.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden. A summer literacy program for 34 children was being held there, the Associated Press reported.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching a door to the school and possibly attempting to gain access. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say the suspect resisted and tried to take the SRO’s firearm.

According to the superintendent, police were called to the scene to assist.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said there was a physical altercation involving the SRO and the suspect. The SRO sustained minor injuries.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton spoke about the fatal shooting outside an Alabama elementary school Thursday. (Source: WBRC via CNN)

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what transpired after police arrived or what led up to the man’s death.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all of them are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

